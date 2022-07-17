Diego Infante had three hits, including a grand slam, to lift the Bowling Green Hot Rods to an 8-4 victory over the Rome Braves on Sunday at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Ga.
Bowling Green (52-33 overall, 11-9 second half) took a 1-0 lead against Rome starter Landon Leach in the first inning, but did serious damage to chase Leach from the game in the second.
Johan Lopez reached on an error to lead off the inning, but with two outs Mason Auer drew a walk and Ronny Simon was hit by a pitch to load the bases, setting the stage for Infante’s slam – the second grand slam of the season by a Bowling Green hitter.
Rome (51-36, 15-6) got a run back before Abiezel Ramirez hit a homer to push the lead back to 6-1 for the Hot Rods.
Rome scored three more in the bottom of the fourth to make it a two-run game, but Auer homered in the sixth and Heriberto Hernandez drove in Infante to make the score 8-4.
Infante paced the offense with three hits.
Logan Workman allowed four runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings in a no-decision. Evan Reifert (3-0) threw 1 1/3 scoreless frames while allowing two hits with two strikeouts. Patrick Wicklander threw four scoreless innings while holding the Braves to one hit with four strikeouts to earn the save.
The Hot Rods have the next four days off before returning to action Friday, hosting the Asheville Tourists at Bowling Green Ballpark with a 6:35 p.m. start.