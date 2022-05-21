Seth Johnson struck out 11 and the Bowling Green Hot Rods scored double-digit runs for the second consecutive game in a 10-4 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Friday night at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, N.C.
Greensboro (15-21) plated the first run of the game in the first inning against Johnson. Endy Rodriguez homered to right, but BG (23-13) answered in the second.
Osleivis Basabe led off the inning with a solo homer, his second of the season, to tie the game. Alexander Ovalles followed up with an infield single and Matthew Dyer did the same before Logan Driscoll doubled to left, plating Ovalles to give the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead. Ronny Simon lifted a sacrifice fly to the outfield, bringing home Dyer. Alika Williams capped off the four-run inning by grounding into a force out that plated Driscoll to give the Hot Rods a 4-1 edge.
Garrett Hiott homered in the fourth to extend the lead while a run in the fifth, two in the sixth, and two more in the seventh pushed the Hot Rods to double-digit scoring for the second-straight night. Johnson, Graeme Stinson, and Nomar Rojas combined to hold the Grasshoppers to four runs in the 10-4 victory.
Johnson (1-1) earned the win, allowing two runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts over five innings. Stinson had five strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings, with two runs on three hits. Rojas threw 1 2/3 scoreless frames in relief with two walks.
The two teams will play the fifth game of the series on Saturday with a 5:30 p.m. CT first pitch in Greensboro.