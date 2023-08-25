Dominic Keegan and Brock Jones belted home runs to help the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 10-5 victory over the Winston-Salem Dash at Bowling Green Ballpark on Friday night.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Keegan, Jones power Hot Rods over Dash
- Daily News
-
-
Dominic Keegan and Brock Jones belted home runs to help the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 10-5 victory over the Winston-Salem Dash at Bowling Green Ballpark on Friday night.
The scoring started in the bottom of the second inning against Winston-Salem starter Juan Carela. With one out in the inning, Keegan blasted a solo homer to left, putting Bowling Green (60-52 overall, 30-22 second half) in the lead, 1-0.
The Dash (56-57, 22-29) responded in the top of the third inning against Hot Rods starter JJ Goss. Troy Claunch reached on a hit by pitch, and one out later, Loidel Chapelli sent a homer to right-center field, giving the Dash a 2-1 lead.
Four runs came around to score in the bottom of the fourth with Carela still on the mound. BG's Shane Sasaki led off with a walk and advanced to second on an errant pickoff attempt. One out later, Xavier Isaac walked to put runners on first and second. Keegan grounded into a fielder’s choice, and the throw to second went into left field, scoring Sasaki and moving Isaac to third. Willy Vasquez grounded out second, scoring Isaac, and Jones cranked a two-run homer to right, making it a 5-2 lead for the Hot Rods.
Bowling Green plated five more runs between the fifth and the sixth innings. In the fifth, Carson Williams had a two-run single while Vasquez collected an RBI base hit. In the sixth, Isaac singled to right, scoring two, vaulting the Hot Rods to a 10-2 lead.
Winston-Salem scored three runs in the top of the seventh against Bowling Green reliever Alex Ayala. Colby Smelley hit a two-run long ball, and Claunch made it back-to-back homers with a solo shot, but that would be all the Dash could score in the 10-5 Hot Rods' win.
Goss (6-5) tossed five innings, allowing two runs on one hit, walking three and striking out two batters in his sixth win of the season. Carela (2-6) went four innings, surrendering eight runs (four earned) on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts in the loss.
Bowling Green and Winston-Salem play the penultimate game of the series on Saturday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. The Hot Rods send out right-hander Duncan Davitt (3-3, 3.78) and will face Dash righty Mason Adams (1-0, 3.75).
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.