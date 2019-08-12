A five-run sixth inning sunk the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who fell 7-4 at the Great Lakes (Mich.) Loons on Sunday in Midland, Mich.
James Outman's grand slam in sixth broke a 3-all tie and Bowling Green (68-51 overall, 29-20 second half) was unable to recover. The Loons evened the three-game series at one game apiece.
Jonathan Aranda finished with two of the Hot Rods' six hits. Jordan Qsar hit his seventh home run of the season, while Russ Olive scored two runs.
Michael Costanzo took the loss, allowing five runs in two-thirds of an inning.
The series, and six-game road trip, is scheduled to conclude at 11:05 a.m. CDT Monday. Right-hander Zach Trageton (2-0, 2.92) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods against righty Jack Little (0-0, 1.47) of the Loons.
