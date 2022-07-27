Kyle Manzardo hit his 15th homer of the season and the BG pitching staff struck out 11 in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 3-1 win over the Greenville Drive on Wednesday night at Fluor Field in Greenvillle, S.C.
The Hot Rods (57-33 overall, 16-9 second half) jumped in front in the second inning against Drive starter Ryan Zeferjahn. Manzardo blasted a solo homer to right-center, giving BG a 1-0 lead. The homer was Manzardo’s 15th of the year and produced his 50th RBI of the season.
Bowling Green extended their lead in the fourth thanks to heads-up baserunning. Alexander Ovalles led off the inning with a walk and, with one out, Manzardo doubled to right-center. Ovalles was thrown out at the plate for the second out of the inning after he tried to score on a fumbled throw at second. Heriberto Hernandez singled to right and Manzardo was waived around from second. Hernandez intentionally got caught between first and second, allowing Manzardo to score without a throw to give BG a 2-0 advantage.
Greenville (34-56, 8-16) came within a run after scoring in the fifth, but Ovalles blasted his seventh homer of the season off Greenville reliever Joey Stock, extending the lead to 3-1 in the eighth. Graeme Stinson pitched a perfect ninth, locking in the Hot Rods sixth-straight win.
Logan Workman (3-3) earned the win after allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts. Nomar Rojas got his third hold of the year after two shutout innings, holding the Drive to one hit with four strikeouts. Stinson earned a save after two scoreless frames, allowiing a hit with one strikeout.
The Hot Rods and Drive continue their series at 6:05 p.m. CT on Thursday. Bowling Green will start left-hander Ben Brecht (1-1, 1.77) against Greenville lefty Shane Drohan (4-7, 4.54) in Greenville, S.C.