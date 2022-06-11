Kyle Manzardo’s home run and an 11-hit night for the offense helped the Bowling Green Hot Rods take down the Hickory Crawdads 6-2 on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Manzardo homered in the first inning against Crawdads starter Nick Krauth to start off the scoring, his solo blast made it 1-0 Hot Rods.
Beau Brundage led off the third against Krauth with a triple and scored when Ronny Simon singled to give BG (33-21) a 2-0 lead.
The Crawdads (32-23) got on the board with an RBI single in the fifth to cut the lead to 2-1.
BG quickly responded in the home half with a couple more runs of their own.
Dru Baker and Simon exchanged one-out singles, with Baker moving to third on Simon’s base hit. Manzardo drove him home on a sacrifice fly to bring the Hot Rods lead back to two runs. Alexander Ovalles singled, and when the ball was misplayed by Luisangel Acuña at second, Simon tried to advance home. Acuña’s throw went past the catcher and Osleivis Basabe took advantage of the error, scoring all the way from first to bring the lead to 5-1.
Heriberto Hernandez promptly drove Ovalles in on a double in the next at-bat to make it 6-1 through the first five frames.
Hickory added a run on an RBI double in the sixth to reduce BG’s lead to 6-2, but Joe La Sorsa threw a scoreless 2 1/3 innings to lock in a Hot Rods win.
Nathan Wiles threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings in a no-decision, allowing three hits and striking out three. Anthony Molina (6-0) earns the win in 3 1/3 innings of work, with two runs allowed on six hits, a walk and four strikeouts. La Sorsa finished things off for the Hot Rods, tossing 2 1/3 scoreless innings with a walk and five strikeouts.
BG and Hickory resume their series on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.