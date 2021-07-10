Jacson McGowan had two hits, including a homer, in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 9-5 victory over the Rome Braves on Friday night at State Mutual Stadium in Rome, Ga.
Bowling Green (37-20) took an early lead, plating three runs in the second inning against Rome starter AJ Puckett. Blake Hunt led off with a double to left-center field and scored when Hill Alexander lined a double to left, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead. McGowan drove his ninth home run of the year over the batter’s eye in center field to extend Bowling Green’s lead to 3-0.
Rome (31-26) got all three runs back in the bottom of the second against Hot Rods starter Zack Trageton, but the Hot Rods took the lead back in the fourth.
Grant Witherspoon singled to right but was thrown out at second trying to stretch the hit into a double, and Curtis Mead singled to center. Jordan Qsar tripled to the right-field corner, scoring Mead to put the Hot Rods back in front with a 4-3 edge.
Bowling Green chased Puckett from the game and took a four-run lead in the fourth. McGowan singled to center with one out and went to second when Osmy Gregorio singled to right. Both scored when Greg Jones tripled to right, extending the Hot Rods' lead to 6-3. Jones scored after Zach Daniels relieved Puckett from the bullpen, crossing home plate when Witherspoon grounded out to second while extending the advantage to 7-3.
Bowling Green tacked on another run in the fifth when Erik Ostberg scored on Alexander’s double to left, giving the Hot Rods an 8-3 lead.
The Braves added a run in the eighth, but Bowling Green answered with an RBI double off the bat of Hunt in the ninth to take a 9-4 lead. Rome scratched another run across in the bottom of the ninth, but the Hot Rods went on to win 9-5.
Trageton lasted four innings while allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with three strikeouts in a no-decision. Carlos Garcia (5-1) allowed one run on two hits with a walk and two strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings in a win. Justin Sterner hurled 1 2/3 innings while allowing one run on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts.
The Hot Rods and Braves play another doubleheader on Saturday with a 4 p.m. CT first pitch. The Hot Rods will start right-handerMichael Mercado (0-4, 6.03) to the mound for Game 1, while lefty Joe La Sorsa (2-1, 3.96) will take the mound in Game 2.