Jacson McGowan’s late home run helped the Bowling Green Hot Rods (75-33) complete the six-game series sweep with a 6-3 win over the Hickory Crawdads (45-60) on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Hot Rods plated the first run of the game in the third inning against Hickory starter Kevin Gowdy. Erik Ostberg led off with a single and moved to second on an error that allowed Hill Alexander to reach. Roberto Alvarez singled down the first-base line, bringing home Ostberg and giving Bowling Green a 1-0 lead.
Hickory charged back in the top of the fourth to take the lead. Konner Piotto had a two-RBI single, putting the Crawdads out in front 2-1. Later in the inning, Derwin Barreto worked a bases-loaded walk, expanding Hickory’s lead to 3-1.
Bowling Green answered in the bottom of the sixth against Crawdads reliever Josh Smith. Brett Wisely singled with one out to get the offense started. Jordan Qsar lifted a ball to left and Hickory left-fielder Jared Walker made an error with the ball bouncing over the wall, putting runners at second and third. McGowan brought both home on a base hit, tying the game 3-3.
In the bottom of the eighth, Bowling Green regained the lead against Crawdads pitcher Sean Chandler. Alika Williams walked to lead off the inning and Jordan Qsar advanced him to second with a single. McGowan stepped up to the plate and lined a ball over the wall in right, putting the Hot Rods ahead 6-3. Ezequiel Zabaleta logged the final three outs in the ninth, securing a 6-3 Bowling Green win.
Taj Bradley struck out seven over 3 2/3 innings, while allowing three unearned runs on four hits and three walks. Trey Cumbie tossed 2 1/3 scoreless frames while walking four and striking out three. Jose Lopez (2-0) hurled two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out two. Zabaleta pitched the final inning, giving up two hits and earning his third save of the year.
The Hot Rods enjoy an off-day on Monday before traveling to Winston-Salem to take on the Dash in a six-game series starting Tuesday.