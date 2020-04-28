The Bowling Green Hot Rods, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball and the Midwest League, announced Tuesday that the 2020 Midwest League All-Star Game has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Any tickets that have been purchased for the 2020 All-Star Game and its events will be honored in 2021. The game has been rescheduled for June 22, 2021, with the Home Run Derby taking place on June 21.
"The Hot Rods will always prioritize the safety of fans and staff and thus we are forced to postpone the All-Star event,” Hot Rods owner Jack Blackstock said in a news release. “We appreciate the Midwest League awarding the game to Bowling Green for 2021 and we are already planning for an awesome weekend culminating with the All-Star Game on June 22, 2021.”
This year was to be the Midwest League’s 56th annual showcase at the All-Star Game, where the best players from around the league – in both divisions – meet in one Midwest League city for three days to put their skills on display for baseball fans from all over the country. The Hot Rods had also scheduled a home run derby, all-star luncheon, a high school all-star showcase, Fanfest, and the Baseball, Bourbon, and Brewfest as part of the event.
“The community has been so supportive in the run-up to this wonderful event, so it’s very unfortunate that we have to postpone our All-Star festivities until 2021,” Hot Rods GM and COO Eric C. Leach said in a news release. “We remain committed to ensuring the best environment for our fans and that includes family-friendly fun, tremendous baseball, and, of course, safety. We’re still looking forward to hosting this event and sharing how great our city is with the rest of the Midwest League. On top of that, we're still hard at work to make sure the Hot Rods are ready when it's time to play ball again!”
All tickets purchased for the 2020 All-Star Game and related events will be honored at the event in 2021. The club is also offering a refund option for fans. The Hot Rods plan to process all refunds on or before June 1, 2020.
While the future of the All-Star Game has been decided, the 2020 Minor League Baseball season remains postponed without a start date.
