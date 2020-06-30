Minor League Baseball in conjunction with Major League Baseball announced the official cancellation of the 2020 season on Tuesday.
“We have been anticipating an official announcement for awhile now. While we certainly understand, it is disappointing and sad that we won’t get to see our Hot Rods players, fans, and our second family at the ballpark this year,” Hot Rods General Manager and COO Eric C. Leach said in a news release.
In anticipation of the Hot Rods' season being canceled, all individual tickets have been refunded, season ticket and partial season tickets have been contacted with their options, and fan pack holders will be contacted over the next week.
Fans with any questions can visit www.bghotrods.com and click on the COVID-19 tab on the homepage for all the information in regards to the season and their tickets.
“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner said in a news release. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”
Minor League Baseball, which began as the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, was founded on Sept. 5, 1901.
Even though the Hot Rods' season has been officially canceled, Bowling Green Ballpark has been cleared to open as of Monday. The first public events will be a 16u baseball tournament starting Friday and running through Sunday. Tickets are $5 and each day will feature at least 4 games beginning at 10 a.m.
Fans coming to Bowling Green Ballpark can expect to follow the following guidelines: Socially distant seating (each available seat will be marked), masks are to be worn into the ballpark and in all common areas, a temperature screening upon entering the ballpark, and hand sanitizing stations located throughout the ballpark.
The Van Meter Axles Adventure land and the Graves Gilbert Clinic Carousel will not be open for sanitary purposes. The Graves Gilbert Splash Pad will be open as the water is all freshly treated.
