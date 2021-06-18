Jayden Murray allowed one hit over his five scoreless innings of work as the Bowling Green Hot Rods pitching staff combined to throw a two-hit shutout in their 2-0 victory over the Rome Braves on Thursday night in Rome, Gal.
Bowling Green (26-13) scored first for the 23rd time this season, taking an early lead in the second inning against Braves starter Alan Rangel. Niko Hulsizer led off the inning and homered on the first pitch he saw to give Bowling Green a 1-0 lead. The home run was Hulsizer’s eighth of the season and was an opposite-field shot, flying over the right-center field wall.
The Hot Rods extended their lead in the fifth with Rangel in his final inning of work. Jordan Qsar was in a full count to lead off the frame and on the eighth pitch of his at-bat, the lefty took Rangel deep to give Bowling Green a 2-0 edge. Qsar’s homer traveled an estimated 430 feet and was his sixth of 2021.
The Hot Rods' pitching staff combined to hold Rome (20-19) to two hits, and between the first and ninth innings retired 25 straight Braves.
Murray (5-0) earned the win after holding the Braves to one hit over five scoreless innings of work with four strikeouts, retiring the final 15 hitters he faced in order. Tanner Dodson tossed a perfect two innings, striking out two. Miller Hogan struck out the side in the eighth. Chris Gau allowed one hit in the ninth, closing out the game.
The two teams will play the fourth game of the series on Friday with a 6 p.m. CT first pitch at State Mutual Stadium in Rome, Ga.