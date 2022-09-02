Tanner Murray blasted two homers, including a grand slam, in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 11-10 victory over the Asheville Tourists in 10 innings on Friday night in Asheville, N.C.
BG (74-49 overall, 33-25 second half) got off to a fast start against Asheville starter Christian Mejias. With one out in the first, Johan Lopez, Dillon Paulson, and Heriberto Hernandez walked to bring up Murray. The right-handed hitter rocketed a grand slam over the center-field wall to give Bowling Green a 4-0 lead. The Hot Rods added two in the second to go up 6-0.
The Tourists (55-66, 31-27) narrowed the gap in the third and fourth, scoring five total runs, but BG got their lead back to two in the fifth thanks to Murray again. The second baseman hit a solo shot 390 feet to right, extending the Hot Rods' lead to 7-5.
Two more runs scored in the top of the seventh to give BG a four-run edge, but Asheville scored four in the bottom of the frame to tie the game, 9-all.
The game stayed tied until the 10th inning, when BG got to Asheville reliever Kasey Ford. With Luis Leon starting the inning on second base, Mason Auer doubled to left and allowed Leon to score to give Bowling Green a one-run edge. Lopez dropped down a perfect sacrifice bunt to give Auer third, and Paulson hit a sacrifice fly to plate Auer while making it an 11-9 game.
The Tourists scored one run in the ninth, but BG got the final three outs to take an 11-10 win, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Hot Rods starting pitcher Anthony Molina allowed five runs on 11 hits over five innings with three strikeouts in a no-decision. Nomar Rojas allowed three runs on two hits with two walks while earning a hold. Kyle Whitten blew a save after throwing 1.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts. Matthew Peguero (3-3) earned a win after throwing a scoreless ninth, walking three with a strikeout. Evan Reifert earned a save after allowing an unearned run with a strikeout in the 10th.
The two teams continue their series on Saturday night with a 5:05 p.m. CT first pitch. Right-hander Nathan Wiles (1-1, 4.52) will start for Bowling Green against Asheville righty Ryan Gusto (3-5, 7.38).