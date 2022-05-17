Tanner Murray and Diego Infante each homered while Mason Montgomery struck out nine batters in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 6-2 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Tuesday in Greensboro, N.C.
The Grasshoppers (14-19) plated the first run of the game off a homer in the bottom of the first inning against Bowling Green starter Mason Montgomery, but the Hot Rods tied the game in the second. Infante drove the first pitch of the inning from Grasshoppers starter Jared Jones to right-center field, tying the game at 1-all.
The game stayed tied until the fourth when the Hot Rods (21-12) plated a run on a double play, but Greensboro evened the score in the bottom of the frame on another homer.
In the top of the fifth, Ronny Simon reached on a throwing error from the second baseman that allowed Matthew Dyer to score, giving the Hot Rods a 3-2 edge.
Murray added his first homer of the season in the seventh off Greensboro reliever Santiago Florez, extending the lead to 4-2.
Bowling Green added two more runs in the ninth and went on to take the first game of the series with a 6-2 win.
Montgomery (1-2) lasted five innings, allowing four hits and two runs with two walks and nine strikeouts in his first win of the season. Conor Dryer earned a hold after tossing three shutout innings, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Sean Mullen threw the final inning, allowing a hit with a strikeout.
The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers continue their series on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. CT at First National Bank Field in Greensboro.