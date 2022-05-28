Tanner Murray hit a grand slam and a ninth inning walk-off homer to lift the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 9-8 walk off win against the Brooklyn Cyclones on Saturday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green got on the scoreboard first, following a one-out triple by Beau Brundage. Heriberto Hernandez drove him in on a groundout to short and gave the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.
Hernandez drove in his second run of the game in the fourth, delivering an RBI single to right field that scored Diego Infante from second base to stretch the lead to 2-0.
The power came in the fifth for Bowling Green, beginning with a leadoff single from Nate Soria and Alejandro Pie doubled him over to third. Alika Williams walked before the Cyclones’ starter Junior Santos was pulled. Their reliever, Nolan Clenney was greeted with a grand slam by Murray to make it 6-0 Hot Rods. Brundage added another home run two batters later, his solo shot made it 7-0.
Brooklyn bounced back with three runs in the seventh, and Kyle Manzardo began the home half of the inning with a solo blast to make it 8-3. Another homer in the eighth cut the BG lead to 8-4.
Two Hot Rods errors helped Brooklyn tie the game up in the ninth, but on the second pitch of the ninth inning, Murray delivered again with his second homer of the day, a walkoff blast to win it for Bowling Green 9-8.
Mason Montgomery threw five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts. Graeme Stinson threw two frames for BG, allowing three runs on two hits with four strikeouts and a walk. Nomar Rojas allowed four runs on three hits and walked two batters. Anthony Molina (4-0) earned his fourth win of the year, allowing one unearned run in an inning while also taking a blown save.
BG (26-17) and Brooklyn (19-22) will finish their series on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.