Erik Ostberg homered twice and Jordan Qsar hit his 20th home run of the year in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 8-6 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Thursday at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, N.C.
The Hot Rods (66-27) jumped out to another early lead with a pair of homers in the second inning against Greensboro starter Domingo Gonzalez. Evan Edwards blasted his second homer of the series to lead off the second, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 edge. With two outs, Logan Driscoll lined a single to right and Ostberg went deep for his seventh homer of the year, giving the Hot Rods a 3-0 lead.
Greensboro (58-35) scored a run in the second off Hot Rods starter Trevor Brigden and after Grant Witherspoon’s sacrifice fly in the top of the third gave Bowling Green a 4-1 advantage, the Hoppers plated four more to take a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the frame off John Doxakis.
Ostberg ripped a one-out solo homer to tie the game, 5-5. It was not only his ninth of the season but his second of the game.
The Grasshoppers took the lead in the sixth with an RBI single from Lolo Sanchez to make it a 6-5 game, but the Hot Rods scored the tying and go-ahead runs in the seventh. Brett Wisely worked a two-out walk and Curtis Mead crushed his fifth homer of the season to put the Hot Rods up 7-6.
Qsar smacked his 20th homer of the year in the eighth, a solo shot, to extend the lead to 8-6.
Brigden allowed a run on two hits with two strikeouts in a no-decision. Doxakis (5-1) earned the win after tossing five innings while allowing five runs on five hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Trey Cumbie earned his first save with Bowling Green, pitching two scoreless frames while holding the Grasshoppers to one hit with two strikeouts.
The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers will play the fourth game of the six-game series on Friday with a 5:30 p.m. CT first pitch. Bowling Green will send right-hander Carlos Garcia (6-1, 3.91) to the mound against Greensboro righty Quinn Priester (5-3, 2.80).