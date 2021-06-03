The Bowling Green Hot Rods used a late rally to take sole possession of first place in the High-A East South Division with a 3-1 win over Rome (Ga.) on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Erik Ostberg’s two-run homer in the eighth inning proved to be the difference as Bowling Green (16-11) made it two straight wins over the Braves to go one up in the standings.
“I’m extremely happy for Ostberg,” BG manager Jeff Smith said. “Coming up in a big situation and he had a good at-bat the previous time, so that was really good to see.”
Ostberg’s blast came in a game dominated by pitching.
Bowling Green starter Peyton Battenfield was strong in his five innings of work. Rome’s only run came on the back end of a double steal in the first inning. Battenfield allowed three hits and struck out eight batters in his longest outing of the season.
Rome starter Bryce Elder was just as effective, allowing an unearned run on a throwing error in the sixth.
That set the stage for Ostberg, whose home run to left came after a two-out walk by Grant Witherspoon.
Rome (15-12) threatened in the ninth, putting a runner on with one out for Michael Harris -- who hit a screaming line drive to left that Bowling Green’s Ruben Cardenas was able to run down, making the catch as he slammed into the bullpen fence.
“That’s a big-time play,” Smith said. “Obviously they’ve got one of the best players at this level of baseball right now in Harris. You hope that he comes up to bat with nobody on base. He got a pitch and he drove it opposite field. Cardenas made a heckuva play. No doubt about it. That’s a big-time play.”
After the catch, BG reliever Alan Strong struck out Bryce Ball to finish it off and earn his first decision of the season.
Bowling Green finished with eight hits, two from Jacson McGowan.
EVENLY MATCHED
Thursday was the ninth meeting between Bowling Green and Rome this season, with the Hot Rods taking a 5-4 edge in the season series.
Four games have been decided by one run, with two games decided by two runs.
“It’s fun baseball and it is evenly matched,” Smith said. “I think they are getting a little taste too of what it is like when other teams really know them. This is a unique situation in baseball to play a team this many times. The pitchers know how to pitch the hitters. The hitters have made their adjustments to what the pitchers are throwing. It’s really good for development.”
STILL PERFECT
Cardenas’ on-base streak is still intact after his single on Thursday. He has reached base in all 23 games he has played this season, extending his hit streak to 13 games.
UP NEXT
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. on Friday.
Right-hander Zach Trageton (1-1, 3.26) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Right-hander Tanner Garden (0-1, 3.79) is scheduled to start for the Braves.