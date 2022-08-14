Alexander Ovalles had two hits and two RBIs, including a late homer, in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 4-2 win over the Winston-Salem Dash (19-23, 52-56) on Sunday afternoon in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The Hot Rods (66-40 overall, 25-16 second half) broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning against Dash reliever Luis Moncada. Tyler Frank tripled and, with one out, scored on Ovalles’ three-bagger to right. With a 1-0 lead, Matthew Dyer grounded out to third but Ovalles scored to extend the BG advantage to 2-0.
The Hot Rods added another run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly to make it a 3-0 game and Ovalles homered in the eighth to extend the lead to 4-0.
Winston-Salem (52-56, 19-23) scored two runs in the eighth, but the Hot Rods held on for a 4-2 win, ending a three-game skid.
Bowling Green starting pitcher Ben Brecht (2-1) threw five scoreless innings while allowing five hits with six strikeouts in a win. Victor Muñoz threw two frames without allowing a run, walking one with a hit and two strikeouts in a hold. Graeme Stinson allowed two runs on one hit with a walk, two hit batters, and a strikeout over an inning. Kyle Whitten earned a save in the ninth, getting the Dash in order with a strikeout.
The Hot Rods have an off day on Monday. They start a six-game series against the Greenville (High-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox) starting on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Bowling Green Ballpark.