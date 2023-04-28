Jeffry Parra hit a solo home run in the fourth and Junior Caminero followed with a two-run homer to vault the Bowling Green Hot Rods past the Asheville Tourists 4-1 on Friday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Asheville (7-10) began the scoring in the first inning off Bowling Green starter Keyshawn Askew. Jacob Melton singled, stole second and moved up to third on a wild pitch. Zach Dezenzo plated Melton on a sacrifice fly to right, putting the Tourists up 1-0.
The Hot Rods (8-9) tied it up in the bottom of the fourth against Tourists starter Alex Santos. Willy Vasquez hit a ground ball to shortstop and moved up to third on two throwing errors during the play. He scored on an RBI single by Dru Baker that tied the game, 1-all.
Parra gave the Hot Rods the lead in the bottom of the fifth on a solo homer off Asheville reliever Bryant Salgado. Carson Williams walked and scored on a two-run homer by Caminero to increase the Hot Rods' lead to 4-1.
Hot Rods reliever Antonio Jimenez shutvdown the Tourists over the next four innings, leading Bowling Green to a 4-1 win.
Askew (1-2) earned the victory, striking out eight batters while allowing a run on one hit with a walk. Salgado (0-1) took the loss, surrendering three runs on two hits with two strikeouts and two walks in 1 1/3 frames. Jimenez (1) picked up the save, striking out five while allowing two hits and two walks in four scoreless innings.
The Hot Rods and the Tourists play a doubleheader Saturday with the first game set for 5:35 p.m. and the second game beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.
Bowling Green is set to start left-hander Patrick Wicklander in the opener and right-hander Roel Garcia in nightcap, while Hickory sends out righty Edinson Batista for Game 1 and lefty Brayan De Paula for Game 2.