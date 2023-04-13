Like its parent club, the Tampa Bay Rays, the Bowling Green Hot Rods are still perfect in 2023.
While the 4-0 start is rather modest compared to Tampa’s current 13-0 record, it's still a nice start one week into the season. The Hot Rods remained perfect after a 3-2 win over Rome (Ga.) on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green got strong pitching from starter J.J. Goss and three relievers, with Kenny Piper providing the winning margin with a solo homer in the eighth.
“It’s always nice to win early,” BG manager Rafael Valenzuela said. “Like I said in the beginning (of the season), we don’t get paid to win but the guys enjoy it. If they want to go out and win every game who are we to stop them, but like I told them in there let's enjoy tonight and come to work tomorrow.”
While the offense carried the way in the previous three wins, it was the pitching that stepped up on Thursday.
Goss allowed a two-run homer to Bryson Horne in the second to give the Braves a 2-1 lead, but it was the only blemish for the pitching staff on the night.
The pitching staff combined for 15 strikeouts, with the bullpen tossing five scoreless innings and able to work out of trouble. Reliever Graeme Stinson worked out of runners on second and third and one out in the seventh with a pair of strikeouts. One inning later, Rome loaded the bases before Stinson worked out of it with his sixth strikeout on the night.
BG pitchers held Rome to 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
“I think this was maybe the first game the bats didn’t carry us, but we have just as much talent and grit on the mound as we do in the box,” Piper said. “Those guys got to show off a little bit tonight and it was fun to catch.”
Bowling Green had fewer chances, but was able to tie it on a sacrifice fly by Oneill Manzueta in the fifth -- with Dru Baker crossing home before Jeffrey Para was doubled off after a leaping catch by center fielder Kevin Kirkpatrick, Jr.
That set the stage for Piper, who worked a 3-2 count before crushing a fastball into the party deck in left field for the eventual game-winner.
“I knew he was mainly a two pitch guy -- fastball, slider,” Piper said. “I was just trying to see something up in the zone. It was a long at-bat. I fought through it a little bit, but he ended up giving me a fastball that I could hit and I didn’t want to miss it.”
Stinson earned the win, while Kyle Whitten worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his first save of the season.
Bowling Green finished the night with four hits.
DOWN TO TWO
With Thursday's win, Bowling Green joined Lake Elsinore in the California League as the only remaining unbeaten affiliated minor league teams.
Lake Elsinore was rained out Thursday, while previous unbeaten Daytona in the Florida State League suffered its first loss Thursday.
UP NEXT
The Hot Rods and the Braves continue the series at 6:35 p.m. on Friday.
Right-hander Ben Peoples (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods, with righty J.J. Niekro (0-0, 4.91) the scheduled starter for Rome.