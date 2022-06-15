In the heat of a pennant race, the Bowling Green Hot Rods’ pitching staff rose to the challenge in a 4-2 win over Winston-Salem on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green (35-23) got 5 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen from Sean Mullen and Joe La Sorsa to bounce back from a 10-4 loss in the series opener. With the win, Bowling Green maintained the lead in the South Atlantic South Division – and a playoff spot – with seven games remaining in the first half.
“It was a big game, the guys coming back like that,” Bowling Green manager Jeff Smith said. “Mullen and La Sorsa took over that game and we were able to scratch out one more run (than Winston-Salem). We had some chances to break that game open a little more, but I think that is how these games are going to be probably from here on out in the first half.”
Winston-Salem (31-28) started strong – with three singles to lead off the game against Bowling Green starter Mason Montgomery, scoring a run on an RBI single by Oscar Colas. Montgomery avoided further damage, getting a groundout with the bases loaded to keep the deficit at one.
The Dash extended its lead to 2-0 on a two-out RBI single by Moises Castillo in the second, but the lead was short lived.
Ronny Simon got the Hot Rods on the board in the bottom of the third with a sacrifice fly. One inning later, Kyle Manzardo scored on a wild pitch and Dru Baker hit a solo homer to give BG the lead for good.
The Rods added an insurance run in the seventh on a fielder’s choice, with Mullen and La Sorsa taking it from there.
Mullen tossed 2 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win and improve to 2-1. Mullen didn’t allow a hit and struck out one, facing the minimum on 33 pitches. La Sorsa also faced the minimum in 2 2/3 innings, with the one hit allowed erased on a double play. He struck out three and earned his fourth save of the season.
“They are a very good baseball team over there,” Smith said. “We had Montgomery on the mound – one of the better pitchers in the league – and they battled him. They made him use all his pitches in 3 2/3 (innings). You can’t say enough for what Mullen and La Sorsa did. They faced the minimum batters and just really set the tone right there. It was awesome to see.”
PAY ATTENTION
Tanner Murray had two hits to pace the offense, but it was a heads-up play on the basepaths that had Smith praising his infielder. Murray advanced to second on a walk with one out in the sixth, but alertly noticed the catcher was trying to get an appeal on the pitch before dashing for third. Murray slid in without a throw to record his fifth stolen base of the season, but was left stranded there as the Dash retired the next two batters.
“I really wish that would have led to a run,” Smith said. “What a great play by Tanner Murray. We would have been talking more about it if we had scored a run there, but still a very heads-up play.”
SHORT DAY
Winston-Salem hitting coach Nicky Delmonico was ejected by home plate umpire Clay Williams in the fourth inning after arguing a fly ball down the left-field line that Williams called foul instead of a potential home run.
UP NEXT
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.
Right-hander Nathan Wiles (0-0, 5.87) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Wiles will be making his third start in June. He’s allowed three runs in seven innings in those two starts. He has a 3.48 ERA in four appearances at Bowling Green Ballpark this season.
Left-hander Garrett Schoenle (0-0, 0.96) is scheduled to start for Winston-Salem.{&end}