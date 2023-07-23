Carson Williams, Dru Baker and Kamren James all blasted home runs for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, but it wasn’t enough in an 8-4 loss to the Aberdeen IronBirds on Sunday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen, Md.
The Hot Rods (44-41 overall, 13-11 second half) scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning off Aberdeen starter Jake Lyons. Williams lifted a solo homer to left, making it a 1-0 ballgame.
Aberdeen (48-39, 16-7) took its first lead of the game in the bottom of the third against Bowling Green starter Sean Harney. Isaac De Leon led off the inning with a hit by pitch and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Elio Prado. Luis Valdez followed with a walk and Ryan Higgins drove in the first run with an RBI single. The next two runs scored on a throwing error from Williams, giving the IronBirds a 3-1 lead.
Three runs came around to score in the top of the fourth for the Hot Rods against IronBirds pitcher Kyle Virbitsky. Baker clubbed a one-out, solo homer to left, to make it a 3-2 game. Nick Schnell kept the momentum going with a single and James blasted a two-run home run to regain the lead, 4-3.
The IronBirds answered back in the bottom of the fourth against Hot Rods reliever Keyshawn Askew. Silas Ardoin and Frederick Bencomse worked back-to-back walks to start the inning. A throwing error by Askew on a bunt attempt from De Leon loaded the bases. Valdez singled to tie the game 4-4. Another throwing error from Williams allowed two more runs to score, giving Aberdeen a 6-4 advantage.
The IronBirds plated two more runs in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run blast from Ardoin, taking a four-run lead, 8-4. Neither team would score the rest of the way, resulting in an 8-4 Aberdeen victory.
Virbitsky (3-1) earned the win, allowing three runs on four hits, a walk and notching a strikeout over four frames. Askew (7-6) took the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) on three walks and five strikeouts.
Bowling Green enjoys a day off on Monday before beginning a six-game homestand against the Greenville Drive. First pitch is set for Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.
