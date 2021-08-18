Jordan Qsar homered twice and tied a team record with six RBIs, while Connor Hollis blasted two home runs in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 17-8 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (58-33) on Tuesday at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, N.C.
Bowling Green (64-27) jumped out to an early lead in the first inning against Grasshoppers starter Grant Ford. With one out, Brett Wisely walked, Curtis Mead was hit by a pitch and Evan Edwards walked to load the bases. Grant Witherspoon singled to right, plating Wisely to give the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.
Qsar singled to left in the next at-bat to drive in a pair of runs and Hill Alexander singled to right, scoring Witherspoon from third. After sending nine hitters to the plate, the Hot Rods closed out the top of the first with a 4-0 lead.
Hollis led off the second against Ford by extending the Bowling Green lead. Hollis hammered his third homer of the season, a line drive over the left-field wall, to give the Hot Rods a 5-0 advantage.
Greensboro got two runs back in the bottom of the frame, cutting Bowling Green’s advantage to 5-2.
The Grasshoppers (58-33) added two more runs to cut it to a one-run game in the third, but the Hot Rods offense exploded in the fourth. A five-run inning was capped by Qsar’s 18th homer of the season, a three-run shot to give Bowling Green a 10-4 advantage.
Greensboro scored two runs in the bottom in the fourth and fifth, while the Hot Rods got a run from Qsar’s bases-loaded walk. The RBI was Qsar’s sixth of the game, tying a team record, while the Hot Rods took an 11-8 edge.
Edwards hit a long homer in the seventh, a two-run shot to make it a 14-8 game. Hollis hit his second blast in the eighth and Qsar hit his second of the night in the ninth, giving Bowling Green a 17-8 win. Not only did Qsar’s homer mark the fourth time this season he’s had a multi-homer game, but it also set the franchise record for RBIs in a game with eight.
Bowling Green's Alan Strong tossed 3 2/3 innings while allowing six runs on eight hits with a walk and six strikeouts in a no-decision. Ezequiel Zabaleta (5-2) earned a win after allowing two runs on five hits with two strikeouts. Zack Trageton tossed a scoreless two innings while allowing a walk and two hits with three strikeouts. Michael Costanzo pitched a perfect ninth inning.
The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers will play the second game of the six-game series on Wednesday with a 5:35 PM p.m. first pitch in Greensboro, N.C.