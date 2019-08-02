Jordan Qsar hit a pair of homers and drove in three runs as the Bowling Green Hot Rods avoided a four-game sweep with a 5-1 win at Dayton (Ohio) on Friday.
Qsar’s solo homer in the fourth inning gave Bowling Green (63-47 overall, 24-16 second half) a 3-1 lead, and his two-run shot in the eighth provided insurance to secure a victory after back-to-back walk-off losses.
Ruben Cardenas added two hits and two RBIs for the Hot Rods.
Miller Hogan (3-3) earned his second straight win, allowing one run and four hits with seven strikeouts in five innings.
Bowling Green returns home to open a four-game series with the Lansing (Mich.) Lugnuts at 6:35 p.m. Saturday. Right-hander Easton McGee (7-3, 3.75) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods, with righty Juan De Paula (3-5, 9.48) scheduled to start for Lansing.
