Jordan Qsar set the franchise single-season record for home runs with his 23rd of the year in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 4-1 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Wilmington (52-63) scored first run of the game in the top of the fourth frame against Hot Rods reliever Jose Lopez. Israel Pineda doubled with one out to get the inning started. Drew Mendoza stepped up to the plate and singled, bringing in Pineda and giving the Blue Rocks a 1-0 lead.
Bowling Green (81-36) tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning against Wilmington starter Cole Henry. Qsar hit a ball off the base of the wall in right and sprinted around the bases for an inside-the-park home run, tying the game at 1-1. The homer was Qsar’s 23rd of the year, breaking the franchise single-season record for home runs set by Derek Dietrich in 2011.
The Hot Rods applied more pressure in the sixth, bringing in three runs against Blue Rocks reliever Tyler Yankosky. Erik Ostberg led off the inning with a walk and scored on a double by Diego Infante. Logan Driscoll moved infante to third with a base hit, and both came in to score when Roberto Alvarez had an infield single that led to an error, giving the Hot Rods a 4-1 lead.
The bullpen held the Blue Rocks silent the rest of the way, securing a 4-1 win.
Taj Bradley tossed three scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while walking and striking out one in a no-decision. Lopez (3-1) gave up one run on two hits, walking one, and striking out one in his third win of the season. Zack Trageton picked up his second save of the campaign, hurling three scoreless innings, giving up two hits while striking out four.
The two teams play again Saturday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. The Hot Rods send left-hander John Doxakis (6-1, 4.80) to the mound against Blue Rocks righty Seth Shuman (0-4, 6.03).