Alex Holderbach hit a walk-off homer with two outs in the ninth inning to lift Quad Cities (Iowa) over the Bowling Green Hot Rods 4-3 on Sunday in Davenport, Iowa.
Bowling Green (58-41 overall, 19-10 second half) rallied from a 3-1 deficit before Holderbach’s blast.
Connor Hollis and Ford Proctor finished with two hits each, while Roberto Alvarez had two RBIs.
Hopkinsville native Easton McGee allowed three runs and seven hits over seven innings for his fifth straight quality start. Cristofer Ogando took the loss, dropping to 3-2 on the season.
The series, and six-game road trip, will wrap up at 1:15 p.m. Monday. Right-hander Caleb Sampen (7-3, 3.20) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods, with lefty Jonathan Bermudez (3-0, 4.60) scheduled to start for Quad Cities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.