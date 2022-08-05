Abiezel Ramirez’s three-run homer gave the Bowling Green Hot Rods the lead for good in a 5-2 victory against the Greensboro Grasshoppers at Bowling Green Ballpark on Friday.
Greensboro (43-55 overall, 16-17 second half) got the scoring started, plating two runs on three hits in the top of the first inning.
Bowling Green (62-36, 21-12) was held scoreless until the sixth. Kyle Manzardo led off the frame with a walk and Logan Driscoll singled to put two on with two outs for Ramirez. He sent the first pitch he saw over the left-field wall off Justin Meis to give Bowling Green its first lead of the game, 3-2.
Bowling Green added two more runs in the eighth, with Mason Auer driving in Michael Berglund on a single to give the Hot Rods a 4-2 lead. Manzardo walked with the bases loaded to make it 5-2. Bowling Green’s defense nullified a leadoff walk in the ninth with a game-ending double play.
Nathan Wiles went five innings with two runs on five hits and four strikeouts in a no-decision. Franklin Dacosta (3-3) earned the win in one scoreless frame, facing the minimum with a strikeout. Evan Reifert struck out four of the six batters he faced in two shutout innings. Nomar Rojas earned the save, allowing one walk in the ninth.
Bowling Green and Greensboro will continue their series Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Nick Garcia (3-3, 4.01) will start for Greensboro, while the Hot Rods have yet to name a starter.