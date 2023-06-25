With two on and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Blake Robertson roped a double down the left-field line to score both runners and carry the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 4-3 walk-off win over the Greenville Drive on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Greenville (37-32) began the scoring in the top of the first against Bowling Green starter Ben Peoples. Roman Anthony led off with a homer over the left-field wall to put the Drive up 1-0. Blaze Jordan doubled and came around to score on an RBI single from Tyler Miller to make it a 2-0 ballgame.
The Drive offense scored again in the top of the fifth off Hot Rods reliever Aneudy Cortorreal. Karson Simas worked a two-out walk and came around to score on an RBI double off the bat of Roman Anthony, putting Greenville up 3-0.
Bowling Green (33-31) notched its first run of the game in the bottom of the fifth against Greenville starter Juan Daniel Encarnacion. Kenny Piper smacked a solo homer over the left-center field wall to cut the deficit to 3-1.
Piper blasted another solo home run in the bottom of the seventh off Drive reliever Jordan Divalerio to move the score to 3-2.
The Hot Rods came back in the bottom of the ninth against Drive reliever Joey Stock. Piper and Nick Schnell worked back-to-back walks to put runners on first and second. Robertson laced a two-RBI double down the left-field line, plating both runners to end the game by a score of 4-3.
Antonio Menendez (2-0) earned the win, tossing a perfect ninth. Stock (1-2) took the loss, allowing two runs on a hit, two walks and two strikeouts over one inning.
The Hot Rods will enjoy a day off on Monday and Tuesday before hitting the road to begin a six-game series against the Rome Braves. First pitch is set for Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT.