Sean Mullen made his first professional start and Nate Soria played right field for the first time as a pro, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (10-7, 51-31) were shut out by the Rome Braves in a 2-0 loss on Thursday night in Rome, Ga.
The game stayed a scoreless tie until the fifth inning when Rome (49-35 overall, 13-5 second half) scratched across the only two runs of the game against Hot Rods reliever Franklin Dacosta. After a one-out hit and two-out hit by pitch, a wild pitch put runners at second and third. Landon Stephen singled and both runners scored to give the Braves a 2-0 lead.
The Hot Rods (51-31, 10-7) put the leadoff man aboard in four separate innings, but were unable to convert in the loss.
Mullen tossed two scoreless innings without allowing hit and walking one in a no-decision. Evan Reifert threw two scoreless frames out of the bullpen, allowing one hit with three walks and two strikeouts. Dacosta (1-3) allowed two runs on four hits with four strikeouts of 2 2/3 innings of relief. Kyle Whitten threw 1 1/3 scoreless, allowing a hit out of the bullpen.
The two teams continue their series with a 6 p.m. CT first pitch at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Ga., on Friday. The Hot Rods will throw right-hander Austin Vernon (0-0, 0.00) against Braves righty Roddery Muñoz (5-3, 4.39).