After breaking out in a win on Saturday, the Rome (Ga.) Braves’ bats kept it going in the series final against the Bowling Green Hot Rods – rolling to a 12-3 win on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Rome made it back-to-back big offensive outbursts – scoring double digits in both games – after Bowling Green held the Braves to 10 runs total in the first four games of the series.
Rome (4-4) started the scoring with an RBI single from Ignacio Alvarez, Jr. in the first and extended the lead to 3-0 on a two-run homer from Adam Zembroski in the fourth.
The Braves exploded for five runs in the fifth, sending 11 batters to the plate. The inning included an RBI double from Brandol Mezquita and a two-run single by Keshawn Ogans.
Rome’s lead expanded to 10-0 with RBI singles by Mezquita and Cory Acton in the sixth.
Bowling Green (5-2) got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth with a sacrifice fly by Dru Baker and an RBI single by Nick Schnell.
The Braves added an RBI double by Zebrowski in the seventh and an RBI single by Alvarez in the ninth with Oneill Manzueta adding a solo homer for the Hot Rods in the bottom of the ninth.
Bowling Green finished with 10 hits, three for Baker.
Rome finished with 14 hits and eight walks. The Braves were 7-for-16 with runners in scoring position.
Keyshawn Askew took the loss for the Hot Rods, dropping his first decision of the season. Askew allowed one run over three innings with three strikeouts and a walk.
SERIES RECAP
The Hot Rods won the series 4-2, taking the first four games before dropping the final two.
Bowling Green scored at least five runs in four of the six games, with the pitching staff holding the Braves to 10 runs total in the four wins. Rome scored 21 runs in the final two games of the series.
Schnell had seven hits and five RBIs in the series for the Hot Rods. Baker and Shane Baker also had seven hits each, while Junior Caminero finished with six hits each in the series. Willy Vasquez had two homers – both coming in Wednesday’s 9-5 win – and six RBIs.
UP NEXT
The Hot Rods head on the road to open a six-game series at Hickory (N.C.), with game one scheduled for 6 p.m. CDT on Tuesday.
Hickory is 4-3 after a 3-0 win over Wilmington on Sunday.
Neither team has announced a starting pitching for Tuesday’s game.{&end}
