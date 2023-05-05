Patrick Wicklander struck out a season-high nine batters in five innings for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, but the offense was quiet in a 3-1 loss to the Rome Braves on Friday night at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Ga.
Rome (12-12) collected the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning against Wicklander. Geraldo Quintero smashed a triple to right and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ignacio Alvarez to put the Braves up 1-0.
The Hot Rods (9-14) retaliated in the top of the second off Braves starter Rolddy Munoz. Dru Baker led off with a single and was plated on an RBI double from Kenny Piper that tied the game 1-1.
The Braves took the lead against Hot Rods reliever Roel Garcia in the bottom of the sixth. Eliezel Stevens reached second on a fielding error by first baseman Bob Seymour and moved up to third on a sacrifice bunt from Kevin Kilpatrick. Alvarez singled on a ground ball to right, plating Stevens to give Rome a 2-1 lead.
Adam Zebrowski increased Rome’s lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh with a lead-off solo homer. Braves reliever Luis Vargas shut down the Hot Rods for the last two innings, carrying Rome to a 3-1 victory.
Vargas (1-2) surrendered a hit and a walk while striking out seven in five scoreless innings to pick up the win. Garcia (2-1) got the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and five strikeouts in three innings.
Bowling Green and Rome play the penultimate of the six-game series on Saturday with first pitch set for 4 p.m. CT. Bowling Green is set to start right-hander J.J. Goss (0-1, 5.06), while Hickory sends righty Ian Mejia (2-1, 3.74) to the mound.