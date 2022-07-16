Alika Williams hit his eighth homer of the season in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 5-3 loss to the Rome Braves on Saturday night in Rome, Ga.
The Braves (51-35 overall, 15-5 second half) took a 4-0 lead after runs in the first and third innings gave them an early advantage, but BG (51-33, 10-9) got on the board in the sixth against Rome reliever RJ Freure. Williams hit a one-out homer off the scoreboard in left to make it a 4-1 game.
The Hot Rods climbed back in the top of the seventh. Heriberto Hernandez worked a leadoff walk against Freure and Logan Driscoll was hit by a pitch. With one out, Ronny Simon singled to left, driving in Hernandez, and Driscoll scored with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to one run at 4-3.
The Braves added a run in the eighth and the Hot Rods offense went down in order in the ninth, falling 5-3 and ensuring a series loss.
Nathan Wiles (0-1) took the loss after allowing four runs on four hits and a walk, striking out five in five innings. Anthony Molina held Rome to one run on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
The two teams will finish the series on Sunday afternoon at AdventHealth Stadium with a 1 p.m. CT first pitch in Rome, Ga. BG will start right-hander Logan Workman (2-3, 4.13) to the mound against Braves righty JJ Niekro (1-0, 1.50).