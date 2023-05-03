Junior Caminero tied the game in the top of the sixth inning for the Bowling Green Hot Rods with a solo home run, but the Rome Braves homered in the bottom of the sixth, leading to a 4-3 Braves win on Wednesday night at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Ga.
Bowling Green (9-12) plated the first run of the game in the top of the third off Rome starter J.J. Niekro. Jalen Battles worked a leadoff walk and moved up to third on a single by Blake Robertson. Shane Sasaki scored Battles on a sacrifice fly to right, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.
In the top of the fourth, Bowling Green's Bob Seymour doubled and went to third on a singled. Dru Baker put runners on the corners with a base hit. Seymour scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Nick Schnell to make it a 2-0 ballgame.
Rome (10-12) fought back against Bowling Green reliever Antonio Jimenez in the bottom of the fourth. Kevin Kilpatrick walked and moved up to second on a throwing error from Jimenez. Drake Baldwin walked and Ignacio Alvarez singled to right, scoring Kilpatrick to make it 2-1.
Adam Zebrowski singled to load the bases and Baldwin scored on a ground ball double play from Geraldo Quintero to tie the game 2-2. Jimenez balked to score Alvarez from third and give Rome a 3-2 lead.
The Hot Rods tied the game in the top of the sixth against Braves reliever Daysbel Hernandez. Caminero blasted a solo homer over the right-field wall to make it 3-all.
Baldwin gave the Braves a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run to right.
In the ninth, Bowling Green failed to score after Baker and Schnell worked back-to-back lead off walks, falling to Rome 4-3.
Hernandez (1-0) earned the win, striking out two and walking two in 1 2/3 scoreless frames. Jimenez (0-1) picked up the loss, tossing four innings while letting up four runs on four hits and four walks. Peyton Williams (2) allowed a walk and a hit in a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts.
The Hot Rods and the Braves play game three of a six-game series on Thursday with first pitch set for 6 p.m. CT. Bowling Green is starting Keyshawn Askew (1-2, 4.50), while the Braves send out Daniel Martinez (0-2, 6.39) to the mound.