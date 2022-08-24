Rome Braves infielder Geraldo Quintero (46) slides into second upending Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder Alika Williams (2) Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods lose to Rome 4-3. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Bowling Green Hot Rods catcher Nate Soria (5) talks to pitcher Neraldo Catalina (33) on the mound Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods lose to Rome 4-3. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder Gionti Turner (13) sprints to first after making contact with the ball Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods lose to Rome 4-3. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Nomar Rojas (25) looks back with runs on first and third Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods lose to Rome 4-3. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Rome Braves outfielder Jacob Pearson (19) slides safely into second as Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder Alika Williams (2) tries to field a thrown from home Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods lose to Rome 4-3. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Nomar Rojas (25) throws a runner out at first base after fielding a hit near the mound Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods lose to Rome 4-3. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder Alika Williams (2) sprints to first after making contact with the ball Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods lose to Rome 4-3. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Dillon Paulson hit a pinch-hit home run in the ninth inning, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods lost 4-3 to the Rome Braves at Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday.
Braves starter Royber Salinas walked four-straight batters to begin the third inning, with Alexander Ovalles walking in a run to give BG (69-45 overall, 28-21 second half) a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Nate Soria drove in Alika Williams on a single to extend BG’s lead to 2-0.
The Braves (68-46, 32-16) came storming back in the fifth, plating three runs to take the lead, 3-2. Rome added another on an RBI single in the seventh to extend their advantage to 4-2.
The Hot Rods put up two hits in the ninth, including a pinch-hit home run by Paulson on the first pitch he saw to cut the deficit to one. Bowling Green put runners on first and second but could not bring home the tying run and fell 4-3 to the Braves.
Hot Rods starting pitcher Austin Vernon threw two innings, striking out five with a walk and a hit allowed in a no-decision. Neraldo Catalina struck out two and walked two in an inning. Nomar Rojas (1-1) took the loss in 2.1 innings of work, allowing three runs on four hits with a strikeout and three walks with a blown save. Cameron Leonard allowed one run on two hits in 1.2 innings, walking one and striking out two. Conor Dryer finished the game for BG, tossing two shutout innings with four strikeouts.
Bowling Green and Rome will continue their series on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Left-hander Ben Brecht (2-2, 3.16) will start for the Hot Rods against Braves righty Ian Mejia (0-0, 0.00).