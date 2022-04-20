The red-hot Bowling Green Hot Rods were cooled off a bit in an 8-5 loss to Rome on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Rome (7-4) jumped out to a seven-run advantage and the Hot Rods' late rally came up just short. The loss snapped a five-game win streak for Bowling Green (9-2).
“A game like that, it looked like it was going to get away from us,” Bowling Green manager Jeff Smith said. “A tribute to that clubhouse – they fought. Having the winning run at the plate is all you can ask in a game like that.”
Coming off a walk-off win in Tuesday’s opener, Bowling Green found itself playing from behind most of the game Wednesday.
Rome got an RBI double from Christian Robinson in the second inning and added four in the third – highlighted by a two-run double from Drew Campbell.
The lead grew to 7-0 after the Braves plated two more runs in the fourth, before Bowling Green finally broke through with an RBI double from Heriberto Hernandez and an RBI double from Osleivis Basabe in the bottom of the inning.
Beau Philip homered for the Braves in the top of the seventh, with Logan Driscoll’s solo shot for the Hot Rods making the score 8-3 in the bottom of the inning.
Hernandez added a two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth to inch Bowling Green closer. The Hot Rods loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth, but Garrett Hiott struck out to end the game.
“I keep saying … try to set a goal to get close and that’s what we tried to do,” Smith said. “They just got a few late-inning runs and put us away.”
Hernandez finished with three of Bowling Green’s seven hits, adding two runs scored.
Seth Johnson took the loss for the Hot Rods, his first decision of the season, allowing three runs and three hits in 2 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out four and walked two.
Dylan Dodd earned the win for Rome, improving to 1-1. Dodd retired the first 10 he faced. He finished his day after 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
“Good change of speeds,” Smith said. “He had a good change-up – back and forth. He was really tough to pick up. They threw good arms at us today. They hit 100 a few times and a bunch of pitches 96 and above. They had good velo today.”
TWO-OUT RALLY
Rome did most of its damage with two outs – scoring seven times. Four of the runs came in the decisive third inning that allowed Rome to build a 5-0 lead.
“Not only was it two outs, but it was quick,” Smith said. “It was first pitch two outs, first pitch two outs and the next thing you know it was extra-base hits – the ball was hit hard and you are wondering what just happened. You have to tip sometimes. They had a good game.”
UP NEXT
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.
Right-hander Zack Trageton (0-0, 2.57) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Right-hander Andrew Hoffman (0-0, 4.00) is scheduled to start for the Braves.