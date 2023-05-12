Hot Rods drop first game of doubleheader against Tourists
Bowling Green Hot Rods right fielder Nick Schnell (7) hits a home run in the Hot Rods' 7-2 loss in the first game of a doubleheader against the Asheville Tourists at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

 Grace Ramey

Nick Schnell connected for his second home run in back-to-back nights, and J.J. Goss tossed a career-high six innings that elevated the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 5-4 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Friday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.