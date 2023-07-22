Nick Schnell blasted a solo home run in the second inning and Shane Sasaki smoked an RBI triple in the fifth to lead the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 3-1 victory over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Saturday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen, Md.
The Hot Rods (44-40 overall, 13-10 second half) scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second off IronBirds starter Cooper Chandler. Schnell smacked a solo homer to right, putting Bowling Green up 1-0.
Aberdeen (47-39, 15-6) brought in its first run of the game against Bowling Green starter Ben Peoples in the fourth inning. Silas Ardoin and Isaac Bellony singled, chasing Peoples out of the game. Hot Rods reliever Alfredo Zarraga took over, throwing a wild pitch, allowing Ardoin to score to tie the game 1-1.
In the top of the fifth, Schnell singled and scored on an RBI triple from Shane Sasaki to make it 2-1. Sasaki scored on the play due to an error from the right fielder Bellony, pushing the lead to 3-1.
After three scoreless frames from both teams, Bowling Green reliever Tony Locey tossed a scoreless ninth, carrying the Hot Rods to a 3-1 win.
Zarraga (2-0) earned the win, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out four batters over 2 1/3 scoreless frames. Chandler (5-5) took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and five strikeouts. Locey earned the save, surrendering two hits during a scoreless frame.
The Hot Rods and IronBirds play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. CT. Right-hander Sean Harney (1-0, 4.00) starts for Bowling Green, while righty Kyle Virbitsky (2-1, 4.62) starts for Aberdeen.