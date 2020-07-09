The Bowling Green Hot Rods have scheduled a Senior Showcase game for July 25 at Bowling Green Ballpark. The game is presented by Reed Law Group and will feature area high school baseball players who missed out on their senior season.
“We wanted to provide an opportunity for all the area High School seniors to have a proper send off,” Hot Rods General Manager and COO Eric C. Leach said in a news release. “We are going to do it up right with headshots, video board, promotions, and post-game fireworks. These players deserve a chance to play one final game and have our great community support them.”
Tickets will go on sale July 16 to the general public and will cost $10 per reserved seat. With the COVID-19 restrictions, capacity will be 1,500 people. Suites will be available for $250 and include 18 tickets.
The gates will open up at 5:30 p.m.for the general public and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The fireworks show will immediately follow the game.
Tickets can be purchased online by visiting bghotrods.com or calling the Hot Rods front office at 270-901-2121.
