Ian Seymour struck out nine batters over five innings in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 6-4 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Hot Rods (74-33) plated their first run in the first frame against Hickory starter Avery Weems. Alika Williams led off the inning and crushed a solo homer on the second pitch he saw. The homer was the first for Williams in a Hot Rods uniform and gave them a 1-0 lead.
Bowling Green kept the pressure on in the second inning with Weems still pitching. Connor Hollis started it off with a one-out double, while Jacson McGowan and Roberto Alvarez worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. One out later, Brett Wisely singled home Hollis and McGowan to increase their lead to 3-0. Alvarez scored the third run of the inning, crossing on a wild pitch and making a 4-0 game.
The offense kept rolling in the bottom of the third while still facing Weems. Evan Edwards led off the inning with a walk and moved to third on a stolen base and an error. Two outs later, Hollis drove him in with a base hit to expand the Hot Rods advantage to 5-0.
The Crawdads (45-58) got onto the scoreboard in the fifth with a home run from Isaias Quiroz, cutting into the Bowling Green lead, 5-1.
The Hot Rods answered in the bottom half against Crawdads reliever Nic Laio. With two outs, Hill Alexander blasted his 12th homer of the season, extending the Bowling Green lead to 6-1
Hickory continued to add to their score in the seventh on another Quiroz homer, this time a two-run bomb, bringing the score to 6-3.
The Crawdads drove in one more run in the top of the ninth to make it 6-4. After the homer, Alan Strong closed the door with back-to-back strikeouts, giving the Hot Rods a 6-4 victory.
Seymour (1-0) struck out nine batters, walked one, and allowed one run on two hits in his first win with Bowling Green this season. Zack Trageton tossed three innings in relief, surrendering two runs on one hit while striking out five and earning his third hold of the year. Strong struck out two over an inning while giving up one run on one hit in his third save of the campaign.
The Hot Rods and Crawdads play the fifth game of a six-game series on Saturday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Bowling Green is slated to start right-hander Carlos Garcia (6-2, 4.15) against Hickory righty Ben Anderson (2-0, 3.27).