Bob Seymour homered in the first inning and Blake Robertson blasted a go-ahead three-run homer in the third that led the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 4-3 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Saturday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Hickory (12-18) began the scoring in the top of the first against Bowling Green starter Ben Peoples. Josh Hatcher worked a lead-off walk and scored on an RBI double from Daniel Mateo to put the Crawdads up 1-0.
In the bottom of the first, Seymour tied it up with a solo homer off Crawdads starter Josh Stephan.
After the Crawdads scored a run in the top of the second, the Hot Rods (16-14) took the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Jeffry Parra doubled, and Jalen Battles walked to put runners on first and second. Robertson launched a three-run homer over the left center-field wall to put Bowling Green up 4-2.
Max Acosta hit a solo homer in the top of the third, but the Hot Rods' pitching staff shut down the Hickory offense the rest of the way to secure a 4-3 win.
Antonio Jimenez (1-2) collected three shutout innings, while allowing two hits and striking out three to pick up the win. Stephan (2-3) picked up the loss, allowing four runs on six hits, a walk and five strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. Alfredo Zarraga earned the save, striking out two over two scoreless innings.
The Hot Rods and Crawdads play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. Bowling Green is starting right-hander Austin Vernon (2-1, 7.16), while Hickory is starting righty Gavin Collyer (0-3, 5.59).