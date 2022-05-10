Ronny Simon tripled home the game-winning run and the Bowling Green Hot Rods walked off the Jersey Shore BlueClaws for a 4-3 win Tuesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green (17-10) opened up the scoring in the second inning when Heriberto Hernandez reached on an error after a pop-up fell in between the BlueClaws’ first and second basemen. Simon drove him in with a triple down the right-field line to make it 1-0 Hot Rods.
Jersey Shore (9-17) tied the game on a sacrifice fly in the top of the third and added another in the fifth on an RBI single from DJ Stewart to take a 2-1 lead.
Bowling Green tied up the game on the first pitch of the sixth inning, when Hernandez hit a hard line drive over the left-center field wall, traveling 394 feet that made it a 2-2 ballgame. Jersey Shore took the lead, 3-2, in the eighth with an RBI triple from Johan Rojas, but BG promptly responded with a two-out rally in the bottom half.
Logan Driscoll walked on four pitches to become the Hot Rods' first baserunner in the eighth, and soon after pinch-runner Garrett Hiott replaced him on first, Alika Williams drove him home with a bloop double to right to tie the game at three.
It all came down to the ninth for Bowling Green, beginning with Hernandez’s one-out single. Then, on a two-strike count, Simon belted a triple to center and Hernandez raced home for the Hot Rods' 4-3 win, their second walk-off win of the year.
John Doxakis went six strong innings for Bowling Green, allowing two runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in a no-decision. Addison Moss allowed one run in 1 1/3 frames, allowing a hit and two walks with a strikeout. Anthony Molina (1-0) earned his first victory of the year in 1 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out two while allowing one hit.
The series continues between the Hot Rods and BlueClaws at 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.