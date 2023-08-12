Chandler Simpson broke a no-hitter with a single in the ninth inning, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods still fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks by a score of 2-1 on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Blue Rocks (42-63 overall, 13-28 second half) scored first in the top of the second off Hot Rods starter Roel Garcia. Sammy Infante reached first on a dropped third strike and came around to score on an RBI double from Daylen Lile, putting Wilmington up 1-0.
Wilmington increased the lead in the top of the fifth against Bowling Green reliever Austin Vernon. Jared McKenzie blasted a solo homer to right-center field to make it 2-0.
The Hot Rods (56-45, 25-15) scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the ninth off Blue Rocks reliever Holden Powell. Simpson legged out an infield single and moved up to second on a fielding error. After reaching third on a groundout, he scored on a fielding error from shortstop Chandler Lawson to make it 2-1. Willy Vasquez lined out to center, ending the game at 2-1.
Andrew Alvarez (7-4) collected the win, striking out 11 batters and walking two over eight no-hit innings. Garcia (4-8) took the loss, allowing a run on two hits, a walk and six strikeouts. Powell earned the save, allowing a run on a hit and a strikeout in an inning of work.
The Hot Rods and the Blue Rocks play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. Right-hander J.J. Goss (4-4, 4.77) starts for Bowling Green, while righty Brad Lord (1-3, 4.34) set to start for Wilmington.
