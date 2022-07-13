Nate Soria had three hits and Johan Lopez homered and had two RBIs in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 8-4 victory over the Rome Braves on Wednesday in Rome, Ga.
After three scoreless frames, the Hot Rods (51-30 overall, 10-6 second half) broke through in the fourth inning against Braves starter Royber Salinas. Alika Williams singled with one out and went to second when Alexander Ovalles walked. Logan Driscoll lined a double to left-center, plating Williams to make it a 1-0 Hot Rods lead while Ovalles took third. Lopez grounded into a fielder’s choice and Ovalles scored while putting runners at the corners in a 2-0 game.
The Hot Rods' Luis Leon continued extending the lead in the inning after grounding into a fielder’s choice that brought in Driscoll, while an errant throw to the plate allowed Lopez to cross and Leon to go to second. Soria singled to center, moving Leon to third and Mason Auer grounded into a force out that brought home Leon to cap the scoring while making it a 5-0 BG lead.
Lopez added a run in the sixth, blasting his fourth home run of the season off Braves reliever Davis Schwab. The homer gave the Hot Rods a 6-0 advantage.
The Braves (48-35, 12-5) got a run back in the bottom of the sixth and the Hot Rods brought in two more runs in the top of the ninth to make it 8-1.
The Braves fought back in the bottom of the ninth with a three-run homer, but BG held on for an 8-4 win.
Bowling Green starting pitcher Ben Brecht threw 4 1/3 scoreless frames in a no-decision, allowing a hit and a walk with five strikeouts. Victor Muñoz (2-2) allowed one run on three hits with a strikeout in his 1 2/3 innings out of the bullpen to earn a win. Conor Dryer earned a save and allowed three runs, all of which were unearned, on one hit with a walk and six strikeouts over three innings.
The Hot Rods and Braves continue their series with a 6 p.m. CT first pitch on Thursday at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Ga.