Ruben Cardenas had three hits in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 4-2 loss Sunday to the Fort Wayne TinCaps in Fort Wayne, Ind.
The Hot Rods fell to 71-53 overall and 32-23 in the second half and will continue a four-game set with the TinCaps at 6:05 p.m. CDT Monday.
After a scoreless first, the TinCaps took a one-run lead in the second against Bowling Green starter Caleb Sampen.
Bowling Green broke through against TinCaps starter Ryan Weathers to tie the game in the third. Jonathan Aranda singled to left and with two outs Nick Schnell was hit by a pitch. Grant Witherspoon singled to left and Aranda beat the throw to the plate to tie the game, 1-1.
The TinCaps scored with two outs in the fourth to take another one-run lead, but the Hot Rods tied the game again in the fifth on Schnell's misplayed bunt to score Cardenas.
The TinCaps plated a pair of runs in the eighth off Bowling Green reliever Nathan Witt to take the lead. The Hot Rods put the tying run on base with one out in the ninth, but Henry Henry recorded the final two outs of the game to deal Bowling Green their second straight loss.
Sampen ended up with a no-decision after allowing two runs on four hits with a walk and a strikeout over four innings. Hector Figueroa hurled a scoreless three innings, allowing a hit with a walk and two strikeouts. Witt (1-5) took the loss after allowing two runs on four hits with a walk in the loss.
On Monday, Bowling Green will start right-hander Zack Trageton (3-0, 2.08) against TinCaps righty Edwuin Bencomo (1-0, 3.04).
