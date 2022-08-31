The Bowling Green Hot Rods were swept by the Asheville Tourists in a doubleheader, 3-2 in game one and 3-1 in game two, on Wednesday night at McCormick Field in Asheville, N.C.
In game one, the Hot Rods (73-47 overall, 32-24 second half) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after Mason Auer led off the game with a walk and went to second when Alexander Ovalles did the same. Alika Williams singled to left, scoring Auer to give BG the lead but the Tourists tied the game in the bottom of the first inning.
Asheville (56-65, 30-26) took the lead in the third and doubled down in the fourth with a 3-1 edge.
BG brought in a run in the fifth after Ovalles singled to center, but that’s all the scoring Bowling Green could muster in the 3-2 setback.
Patrick Wicklander (4-5) took the loss after allowing three runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts over five innings. Evan Reifert threw a perfect inning of work, striking out three.
In game two, Asheville scored two in the second inning and never looked back. Despite the Hot Rods collecting nine hits, the team plated just one run in a 3-1 loss with the Tourists sweeping the twin bill.
Ben Peoples (0-1) struck out seven in his BG debut, allowing two runs on two hits with two walks over five innings in a loss. Antonio Menendez allowed one run on three hits over an inning of work.
The Hot Rods and Tourists continue their series on Thursday with a 5:35 p.m. CT first pitch. BG will start right-hander Logan Workman (4-3, 3.43) against Asheville RH Heitor Tokar (3-4, 8.00).