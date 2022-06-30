Ronny Simon had four hits and two RBIs in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 17-9 loss to the host Asheville Tourists on Thursday night.
The Hot Rods (44-27 overall, 3-3 second half) jumped out to a 1-0 lead against Chayce McDermott in the first inning. Simon led off the game with a single and stole second. Kyle Manzardo singled to right, scoring Simon from second to give BG a 1-0 lead.
Bowling Green extended its lead in the second with McDermott still on the bump. With one out, Tanner Murray was hit by a pitch and needed to leave the game, being replaced by Nate Soria. Luis Leon and Johan Lopez walked to load the bases for Simon, who doubled to right-center to give BG a 3-0 lead. Alika Williams grounded out to short, bringing in Lopez from third to extend the lead to 4-0.
The Tourists (30-41, 4-2) cut the lead to one with a three-run bottom of the third against Victor Muñoz, but the Hot rods extended it to three in the top of the fourth with a pair of runs to make it a 6-3 game. A five-run fourth and two-run fifth gave the Tourists a 10-6 lead.
Asheville padded its lead in the seventh with two runs to go up 12-6 before Diego Infante cut the lead to three with a three-run homer off Tourists reliever Hunter Peck in the top of the eighth.
Asheville struck back in the bottom of the frame with another five-run inning, going on to win 17-9.
Patrick Wicklander threw two scoreless innings while allowing two hits with two walks and two strikeouts in a no-decision. Muñoz (1-2) took the loss, allowing eight runs (five earned) on nine hits with two strikeouts. Graeme Stinson allowed two runs on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings of work. Nomar Rojas allowed seven runs over 1 2/3 innings with six hits and four walks. Cameron Leonard faced one batter, who he retired.
The two teams continue their series on Friday with a 5:35 p.m. CT first pitch from McCormick Field in Asheville, N.C.
– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.