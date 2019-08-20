Zach Trageton allowed two hits over seven shutout innings to lead the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 4-3 win at Fort Wayne (Ind.) on Monday.
Trageton improved to 4-0 after Bowling Green (72-54 overall) staked the right-hander to a 4-0 lead, but the Hot Rods bullpen had to survive a late TinCaps rally to snap a two-game skid.
Osmy Gregorio, Jonathan Aranda, Ruben Cardenas, Erik Ostberg and Tony Pena all finished with two-hit games. Aranda, Cardenas and Jordan Qsar each had an RBI, while Gregorio scored two runs.
The series will wrap up at 6:05 p.m. CDT on Tuesday.
Right-hander Shane Baz (3-2, 3.10) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods, while left-hander Omar Cruz (2-1, 2.78) is scheduled to start for Fort Wayne.
