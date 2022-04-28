Bowling Green starting pitcher Zack Trageton carried a no-hit bid into the sixth inning as the Hot Rods took control early, riding the stellar start to beat the Brooklyn Cyclones 4-1 on Wednesday in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The scoring started in the second inning for Bowling Green, with a one-out double from Heriberto Hernandez. After a single from Ronny Simon, the Hot Rods designated hitter stole his eighth base of the season. The ensuing throw to second base sailed into the outfield, and Hernandez scored from third on the error to make it 1-0.
After Tanner Murray walked, Beau Brundage reached on an error and stole second while Nate Soria was at the plate. Simon got a jump and snuck home on the double steal to give Bowling Green a 2-0 lead.
BG added two more in the fourth, with a leadoff single from Simon and an RBI triple from Murray to make it 3-0 Hot Rods. Murray had already pulled into third base when Cyclones shortstop Wilmer Reyes threw the ball past Jaylen Palmer at the bag, and Murray scampered home with the fourth run of the night for Bowling Green.
The Cyclones scored their only run in the eighth on a Nic Gaddis RBI double.
Trageton (1-1) retired the first nine batters he faced and carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning in his longest outing of the season. Trageton recorded his second shutout start of the season, striking out five while allowing one hit and walking two in six innings of work.
Joe LaSorsa closed the game out for Bowling Green, throwing three innings and allowing one run on five hits while striking out two en route to his first save of the season.
Bowling Green (12-5) and Brooklyn (9-8) continue their series on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. CDT at Maimonides Park.