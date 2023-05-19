For Bowling Green Hot Rods fans, Ashlee Wilson has become a face that many are familiar with as the franchise’s in-game master of ceremony for all home games.
Wilson gets to play many roles that fans see nightly, but her biggest role is behind the scenes – as assistant general manager. Elevated to that position prior to the season, Wilson is a trailblazer – not only the first female executive in franchise history, but also one of a handful of women in an executive role throughout baseball.
Wilson said she is grateful for the opportunity and is thankful for all the support from owner Jack Blackstock, president and chief operating officer Eric Leach and general manager Kyle Wolz.
“It’s humbling,” Wilson said. “For Eric and Kyle and Jack to trust me in this position, I feel very lucky and humbled and just grateful that they trust me for something like this, in a role like this.”
“... There is a lot of work, I won’t lie about that, a lot of responsibility, but it’s fun. It really is such a great role because I get to do so many different things. I get to wear so many different hats, and now I’m getting to be more involved in the business side, working hand-in-hand with Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball – kind of seeing the man behind the curtain and being the man behind the curtain in some instances.”
Leach said her performance, not just in front of the public but behind the scenes, and her natural leadership made her the ideal person for assistant general manager.
“Nobody knows Bowling Green better than Ashlee,” Leach said. “She really took it and earned it. I was really excited to promote her.
“I can teach baseball to almost anybody. What I can’t teach is personality, outgoingness, the drive to entertain people. She comes from the entertainment background, so she did bring a whole new element to the Hot Rods. That’s what made it really exciting.”
Wilson has risen quickly through the front office with the Hot Rods after she was originally hired in 2021 as the corporate marketing manager. She was living in Clarksville, Tenn., during the pandemic and missed Bowling Green, so she was looking to find a way to get back home.
That’s when she saw the job posting by the Hot Rods and found it to be a perfect fit – similar to a position she previously held working with the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.
“It has everything I am qualified for,” Wilson said. “It’s community driven, marketing driven and I get to come home. I knew the second I applied for it that I was going to get it. I just felt it in my bones.”
Wilson was offered the job New Year’s Eve and started Feb. 1. As corporate marketing manager, Wilson was asked to work with partners, get partnerships and advertisers – bringing businesses in to brand themselves within the ballpark.
When she began, Wilson said, coming off the cancellation of Minor League Baseball in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that she didn’t know if they would have a season or what it would look like.
In the midst of prepping for a possible season, Leach asked her to be the in-game MC.
“I thought he meant for a couple of weeks, until we got out of COVID protocol and we were back to full capacity,” Wilson said. “I was like, ‘sure, that is fine. I am happy to do it.’ As you see, three seasons later I am still in-game MC and I love it.”
Being in-game MC allowed Wilson to tap into her theater background during her time in New York.
“That is why this job is so wonderful for me,” Wilson said. “I get to do the business during the day and I get to perform at night. It really is a performance. Hosting baseball games here at the ballpark is a production. We have everything timed to the minute. The fact that I got to be the face, if you will, was so awesome because I grew up on the stage. I went to school to be on stage and now the dugouts are my stage. The concourse is my stage. The field is my stage.”
By the end of 2021 she was promoted to director of marketing and corporate partnerships – helping with marketing while still working with partnerships and advertisers.
Another opportunity arrived following the 2022 season with Wilson offered the chance to be assistant general manager.
Wilson said she was speechless when she was told they wanted to promote her.
“That brought me to tears,” Wilson said. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be the first female anything – history making, in a sense. It even feels weird saying that. I was humbled and shocked (by) the fact that they trusted me in this role.”
It’s a role that has given her a peek at the business side of the sport. Wilson said it was a bit of a learning curve to absorb the business behind a game she already knew from the other side of things. In her role, Wilson communicates with Major League Baseball once a week on calls with other leagues, organizations and clubs just to make sure everyone is on the same page. She has to make sure the franchise is following the ins and outs of the rules of Minor League Baseball – and help to implement rules as well. Wilson said she feels like she has learned something new every week.
It’s a full-time position that is even longer during the season, with days as long as 18 hours during homestands.
When asked what she does, Wilson said she likes to say that she sells baseball to business during the day and baseball to fans at night.
It’s a heavy workload, but one that Leach said Wilson has thrived in.
“For her to set the standard and tell other girls, ‘yeah, you can work in professional sports. It’s not an old guys club anymore,’ ” Leach said. “She’s really going to light that torch and carry it and I am excited.”
Wilson understands that being one of a handful of women in this position has cast her into the spotlight, but she is hopeful she can be an example for other women.
“It means we have a seat at the table, and if there is not a chair for you when you get there, then pull one up,” Wilson said. “When I started, I didn’t know what to expect in my future with baseball and minor league sports in general. I love being part of it. I love that I get to have a say and bring a different perspective.”
Her advice to other women is simple – keep asking questions.
“I think with any job, anywhere it is the communication and willingness to learn,” Wilson said. “If I am not willing to learn, if I am stuck in my ways, I think I know it all, there is no way I will grow. For me, growth is education. It’s learning, new experiences, new challenges, new obstacles.
“... Don’t be afraid to step up to the table.”