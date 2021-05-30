Luis Trevino hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs, helping the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 6-2 win over the Asheville Tourists on Sunday at McCormick Field in Asheville, N.C., to close out a six-game series.
Monday is an off-day across minor league baseball.
Asheville (12-11) scored first in the bottom of the first inning against Hot Rods starter Jayden Murray. After two walks, Korey Lee singled to load the bases. Scott Schreiber hit into a fielder’s choice and an error by Bowling Green shortstop Greg Jones made it a 2-0 Tourists lead.
The Hot Rods (14-10) jumped out to the lead in the top of the second inning against Asheville starter Matt Ruppenthal. He issued a leadoff walk to Evan Edwards and another to Niko Hulsizer with one out. Trevino drove everybody home with a three-run home run to give Bowling Green a 3-2 edge. The Hot Rods added another run in the top of the third with a leadoff home run by Jones to push the lead to 4-2.
With two outs in the top of the sixth, Bowling Green brought in a run against Asheville reliever Jimmy Endersby. Hulsizer hit a double to left-center, and in the next at-bat, Trevino drove him in to give the Hot Rods a three-run advantage, 5-2. Ruben Cardenas added a solo homer in the top of the seventh to add one final run and give the Hot Rods a 6-2 win.
Murray (2-0) tossed five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit, while striking out four and walking two in a win. Tanner Dodson pitched a scoreless inning, striking out one, and surrendering one hit and one walk. Mikey York hurled a perfect inning while striking out two. Miller Hogan threw a perfect inning as well, while striking out one.
The Hot Rods start a 12-game homestand, starting with a six-game series against the Rome Braves at Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.