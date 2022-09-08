Anthony Molina threw a five scoreless innings en route to his record-tying 13th win of the season as the Bowling Green Hot Rods cruised to an 11-2 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers at Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday.
Dillon Paulson got the scoring started for Bowling Green (76-52 overall, 35-28 second half), clubbing a two-run homer in the first inning off Greensboro starter Ricky DeVito. Mason Auer added a solo home run in the third to make it 3-0.
Bowling Green loaded the bases before recording an out in the fourth inning and Nate Soria’s RBI single made it 4-0. Luis Leon walked in a run, and Alexander Ovalles drove in another off Greensboro reliever Sergio Umana to make it 6-0.
Heriberto Hernandez walked in a run as BG made it 7-0 after four.
The Hot Rods added three more runs in the sixth on an RBI double from Murray off Grasshoppers reliever Denny Roman, a grounder from Matthew Dyer and a single by Nate Soria to make it 10-0. Paulson ended Roman’s night with an RBI groundout in the seventh to make it 11-0.
Greensboro (58-68, 31-30) put up two runs in the eighth, but Haden Erbe shut down the Grasshoppers in the ninth, striking out the final batter to secure an 11-2 victory for Hot Rods.
Molina (13-2) pitched five scoreless frames to earn the win, allowing one hit and striking out five. Graeme Stinson struck out two and walked one in an inning of relief. Nomar Rojas struck out two in an inning. Cameron Leonard allowed two runs in an inning on three hits with a strikeout. Erbe struck out one in the final inning.
Bowling Green and Greensboro will continue their series on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Nathan Wiles (1-2, 4.64) will start for the Hot Rods against Grasshoppers righty Jared Jones (5-6, 4.63).